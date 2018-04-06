Zuma loyalists rally at his court appearance in corruption case

Open this photo in gallery Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma rally prior to his appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court on corruption charges in Durban on April 6, 2018. RAJESH JANTILAL/Getty Images

Thousands of chanting and singing loyalists of former president Jacob Zuma have mobilized outside a courthouse to support him at his first court appearance on revived corruption charges, exposing the ideological and regional tensions that continue to haunt South Africa’s ruling party.

Mr. Zuma, facing 16 charges including fraud and racketeering, was subdued in his brief court appearance on Friday. But he later mocked and ridiculed the corruption case, telling his supporters that he was being persecuted for his advocacy of radical economic policies and land reform.

The ruling African National Congress, trying to avoid a split in its ranks, had warned its members to refrain from wearing ANC regalia when they show sympathy for anyone facing corruption charges. But many of the Zuma loyalists openly defied the order, waving ANC flags and wearing ANC shirts as they rallied enthusiastically for the former president who was forced to resign in February.

In a courtroom in the port city of Durban, the biggest city in the Zulu-dominated region where Mr. Zuma enjoys his strongest support, prosecutors referred to the former president as “accused number one” in a bribery case that also involves the French arms company Thales and a multibillion-dollar weapons deal in the late 1990s.

On the defendant’s bench in the courtroom, Mr. Zuma politely greeted Christine Guerrier, a vice-president of Thales, who was delegated to represent the co-accused company. She nodded silently at him.

Prosecutors told the court that they are ready to begin Mr. Zuma’s trial in November. But they agreed to adjourn the case until June 8 while the defence prepares to argue that the long-stalled prosecution should be dropped.

Analysts say the ex-president could succeed in delaying his trial for at least 18 months with his legal tactics, after already stalling the case for more than a decade. Local media have dubbed his prolonged battle as the “Stalingrad strategy.”

The evidence against Mr. Zuma is based on hundreds of payments that he received from a businessman and friend, Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of bribery in 2005 for seeking Mr. Zuma’s influence in the weapons contracts.

South Africa’s new president, the wealthy businessman and former labour leader Cyril Ramaphosa, came to power on a pledge to fight corruption. But while he has succeeded in pushing Mr. Zuma out of office, the ANC remains badly divided between a business-friendly moderate faction and a left-wing pro-Zuma faction that supports the seizure of white-owned farmland and greater black ownership of the economy.

After his court appearance, Mr. Zuma took to the stage at a rally of his supporters, portraying himself as the victim of a “political plot” because of his race and his economic beliefs.

He spoke only in Zulu. It was a significant gesture, because many people in his political stronghold, KwaZulu-Natal province, have felt excluded from Mr. Ramaphosa’s leadership. The province now has no members among the ANC’s top six leaders, a potentially dangerous source of grievance for a powerful region.

“The burden of a black man is difficult,” Mr. Zuma told his supporters. “But we fought for freedom. We were prepared to die for it. The problem now, the one that I’m hated and vilified for, is that freedom without economic freedom is not complete.”

He ended his speech with a rousing call for South Africa’s land to be given back to black people. The crowd cheered loudly.

Among his supporters on Friday, in the courtroom and at the rally, were several of the top ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, along with a number of controversial cabinet ministers and other officials who had been appointed by Mr. Zuma and were later forced to leave office, often with corruption allegations surrounding them.

The support for Mr. Zuma had begun on Thursday with a night vigil, followed by prayers for him by several religious leaders. At the rally, his supporters hailed him as “our president” and a champion of “the poor and oppressed.”

Despite the factional battles, Mr. Zuma’s popularity within the ANC has been eroding. The rallies in support of him were “an appalling exhibition of disregard for the very serious charges he faces,” prominent broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser tweeted.

“Zuma is not, like a freedom fighter before 1994, a victim of an immoral regime. Sympathy is shameful.”