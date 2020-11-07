Biden wins U.S. Presidential Election 2020 in photos

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: A man holds up a bottle as thousands gather at BLM (Black Lives Matter) Plaza near the White House to celebrate news that the former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. As votes continue to being counted in the race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, people have begun to congregate in cities across America after news outlets announced Joe Biden had reached the number of electoral votes needed to win the election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Samuel Corum/Getty Images