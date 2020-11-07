Biden wins U.S. Presidential Election 2020 in photos

Published November 7, 2020 Updated November 7, 2020 Americans across the nation celebrate Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. Presidential Election. Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC. ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate after the 2020 presidential election is called for Biden in Los Angeles. Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press 2 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate outside Vaughn's Lounge in the Bywater section of New Orleans. Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press 3 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: A supporter of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrates after the 2020 presidential election is called for Biden in Los Angeles. Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press 4 of 20 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrates as media announce that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. DANE RHYS/Reuters 5 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York City. ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 6 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate in New York after Joe Biden was declared President-elect by the Associated Press. DAVE SANDERS/The New York Times News Service 7 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate in the streets after it was announced that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would be the next U.S. President, in Times Square in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images 8 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 9 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate that Joe Biden wins the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters 10 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People react as media announce that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Times Square in New York City. CARLO ALLEGRI/Reuters 11 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. Rebecca Blackwell/The Associated Press 12 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chris McGrath/Getty Images 13 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election in Philadelphia. Chris McGrath/Getty Images 14 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: A man holds a placard as he celebrates media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. REBECCA COOK/Reuters 15 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: Supporters hold flags as they celebrate the victory of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden from their vehicle as they pass by near the White House in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images 16 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: Thousands gather at BLM (Black Lives Matter) Plaza near the White House to celebrate news that the former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images 17 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: A man holds up a bottle as thousands gather at BLM (Black Lives Matter) Plaza near the White House to celebrate news that the former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. As votes continue to being counted in the race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, people have begun to congregate in cities across America after news outlets announced Joe Biden had reached the number of electoral votes needed to win the election. Samuel Corum/Getty Images 18 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: A man waves a US flag as people celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC. ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 20 Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC. ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 20