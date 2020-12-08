Britain begins vaccination campaign for COVID-19: in photos

Britain became the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week, and the U.K. has ordered 40 million doses, enough to vaccinate 20 million people as it requires two doses. Roughly 800,000 doses arrived last weekend and the government has set up 70 hospital hubs across the country to administer vaccinations on a voluntary basis. Close to 50,000 people are expected to be vaccinated this week.

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the British history, in Coventry, Britain.

Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the British history, in Coventry, Britain.

Nurse Naomi Walsh vaccinates Roger Shaw (87) at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history at the Royal Free hospital in London, United Kingdom.

Henry (Jack) Vokes, 98, reacts receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, England.

Nurse Katie McIntosh administers an injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Clinical Nurse Manager Fiona Churchill, at the Western General Hospital, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The first patient receiving the vaccine at the hospital Josephine Faleye (80) with senior nurse Dilhani Somaweera at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history at the Royal Free hospital in London, United Kingdom.

Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway, at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds after nurse Rebecca Cathersides administered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Lyn Wheeler at Guy's Hospital in London, U.K.