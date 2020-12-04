California fire danger remains high even as winds ease

Fire danger remained high Friday amid unpredictable wind gusts and dry conditions in Southern California, as crews made progress against blazes that burned several homes and injured two firefighters. The region’s notorious Santa Ana winds decreased slightly but red flag warnings of extreme wildfire risk were in place into the weekend because of low humidity. After the weather calms in the southern part of the state, winds are expected to increase in Northern California starting Sunday, forecasters said.

Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul a hose while working to save a home in the Silverado community in Orange County, California. Noah Berger/The Associated Press

firefighters extinguishe a burned power pole during the Bond Fire in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County Irvine, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

A firefighter battles the Bond Fire in Silverado, California. Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press

A helicopter drops water as the Bond Fire burns in Silverado, California. Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press

A hotshot hand crew works on a fire line while the Bond Fire burning in Silverado, California. Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press

Helicopter drops water over the Bond Fire burning in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County near Irvine, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Photographer Christian Monterrosa works on his photo as his vehicle is covered with fire retardant during the Bond Fire burns in Silverado, California. Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press

Inmate firefighters work as the Bond Fire burns shortly after sunrise in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County near Irvine, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

A charred car is seen on the burned area during the Bond Fire burns in Silverado, California. Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press