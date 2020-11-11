 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

China Targets Hong Kong’s Lawmakers as It Squelches Dissent

China has moved to tame one of Hong Kong’s few remaining avenues for dissent and democratic ideals, as it effectively expelled four elected opposition lawmakers from office, prompting vows to resign from their allies.

Open this photo in gallery:

Pro-democracy lawmakers join hands during a press conference at the Legislative Council Building in Hong Kong, China.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

1 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai is seen displayed on a screen of a camera recorder as he speaks to the members of media during a press conference at the Legislative Council Building in Hong Kong, China.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

2 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Pro-democracy lawmaker Dennis Kwok Wing-hang leaves after attending a press conference at the Legislative Council Building in Hong Kong, China.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

3 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Pro-democracy lawmakers join hands during a press conference at the Legislative Council Building in Hong Kong, China.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

4 of 11

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Legislative Council chamber is seen after Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki, Kenneth Leung and Dennis Kwok were disqualified when Beijing passed a new dissent resolution in Hong Kong, China.

TYRONE SIU/Reuters

5 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Former pan-democratic legislator Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu leaves a news conference after he was disqualified when Beijing passed a new resolution, giving city authorities new powers to curb dissent, in Hong Kong, China.

TYRONE SIU/Reuters

6 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Pro-democracy lawmakers (R) join hands at the start of a press conference in a Legislative Council office in Hong Kong, China.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

8 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a press conference at the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

9 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Pro-Beijing supporters gather outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a news conference at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

11 of 11

Report an error
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies