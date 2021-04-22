Construction photos of world's third-tallest statue of Jesus Christ in Brazil

Christ The Protector Statue currently being built in Encantado, southern Brazil, will surpass the iconic Christ The Redeemer statue of Rio de Janeiro by five metres. Made of steel and concrete, it will stand 43 metres including its pedestal with a wingspan of 36 metres, and will become the third-tallest statue of Jesus Christ in the world.

