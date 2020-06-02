 Skip to main content
Crowds pack Paris restaurants, cafes as they reopen for outdoor service only

Cafes, bars and restaurants could reopen in Paris on June 2 in the second phase of easing the country’s lockdown. Tables are expected to be much further apart than usual to allow for social distancing, while establishments are banned from serving customers for eating or drinking inside.

People gather for drinks in front of bars at Rue des Archives in the 4th arrondissement in Paris, as cafes and restaurants reopen in France for outdoor seating only.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

People queue to eat and take drinks at a bar at Rue des Archives in the 4th arrondissement in Paris.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

People queue to eat and take drinks at a bar at Rue des Archives in the 4th arrondissement in Paris.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

People eat and have drinks on restaurant and cafe terraces in the rue de Buci in Paris as cafes and restaurants reopen in France with the easing of lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

People eat and have drinks at a cafe terrace in the rue de Buci in Paris.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

People eat and have drinks on restaurant and cafe terraces in Paris.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

People eat and have drinks on restaurant and cafe terraces in Paris as cafes and restaurants reopen in France with the easing of lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

People eat and have drinks on restaurant and cafe terraces in Paris.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

A woman rides her bike as people eat and have drinks on restaurant and cafe terraces in Paris.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Poeple eat and take drinks on the terrace of the cafe-restaurant boat "Rosa Bonheur sur Seine", as the Alexander III bridge is seen in the background, in Paris.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Poeple eat and take drinks on the terraces of food stalls on the banks of the river Seine in Paris.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

