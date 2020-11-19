 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Cruise ships dismantled after pandemic scuttles sector

Business is booming at a sea dock in western Turkey, where hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal sales after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry, the head of a ship recyclers’ group said on Friday. Cruise ships were home to the some of the earliest clusters of COVID-19 as the pandemic spread globally early this year.

Open this photo in gallery:

A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey.

UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters

1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey.

UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters

2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Noyan Yurttas stands in the doorway of his store, which sells items salvaged from ships, by the recycling docks in Aliaga, Turkey.

Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service

3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Stacks of salvaged items and cruise ships in the process of being scrapped and recycled at a shipyard on the Aegean Coast, in Aliaga, Turkey.

Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service

4 of 10

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Five luxury cruise ships are seen being broken down for scrap metal at the Aliaga ship recycling port in Izmir, Turkey.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Various lighting fixtures salvaged from ships at a recycling shipyard on the Aegean Coast, in Aliaga, Turkey.

Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service

6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Lifeboats from large ships at a recycling shipyard on the Aegean Coast, in Aliaga, Turkey.

Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service

7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Luxury cruise ships are seen being broken down for scrap metal at the Aliaga ship recycling port in Izmir, Turkey.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Cruise ships in the process of being scrapped and recycled at a shipyard on the Aegean Coast, in Aliaga, Turkey.

Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service

9 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey.

UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters

10 of 10

Report an error
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies