Cruise ships dismantled after pandemic scuttles sector

Business is booming at a sea dock in western Turkey, where hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal sales after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry, the head of a ship recyclers’ group said on Friday. Cruise ships were home to the some of the earliest clusters of COVID-19 as the pandemic spread globally early this year.
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey.
UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters
1 of 10
Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey.
UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters
2 of 10
Noyan Yurttas stands in the doorway of his store, which sells items salvaged from ships, by the recycling docks in Aliaga, Turkey.
Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service
3 of 10
Stacks of salvaged items and cruise ships in the process of being scrapped and recycled at a shipyard on the Aegean Coast, in Aliaga, Turkey.
Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service
4 of 10
Story continues below advertisement
Five luxury cruise ships are seen being broken down for scrap metal at the Aliaga ship recycling port in Izmir, Turkey.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
5 of 10
Various lighting fixtures salvaged from ships at a recycling shipyard on the Aegean Coast, in Aliaga, Turkey.
Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service
6 of 10
Lifeboats from large ships at a recycling shipyard on the Aegean Coast, in Aliaga, Turkey.
Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service
7 of 10
Luxury cruise ships are seen being broken down for scrap metal at the Aliaga ship recycling port in Izmir, Turkey.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
8 of 10
Cruise ships in the process of being scrapped and recycled at a shipyard on the Aegean Coast, in Aliaga, Turkey.
Bradley Secker/The New York Times News Service
9 of 10
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey.
UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters
10 of 10