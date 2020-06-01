 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

Global display of solidarity as thousands protest across the world

As protesters continue to march in the US in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in police custody, demonstrations are held in cities across the world condemning police brutality and systemic racism.

Open this photo in gallery:

People protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin, Ireland.

Niall Carson/The Associated Press

1 of 6

Open this photo in gallery:

Supporters of the Greek Communist Party protest outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece.

ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/Reuters

2 of 6

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters march near Marble Arch in London, England.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

3 of 6

Open this photo in gallery:

People fill Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Peter Dejong/The Associated Press

4 of 6

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

In Barcelona, people take part in protesting over the police killing of George Floyd in the USA.

PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 6

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters take a knee next to the U.S. embassy in Paris, France.

CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/Reuters

6 of 6

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies