Global display of solidarity as thousands protest across the world

As protesters continue to march in the US in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in police custody, demonstrations are held in cities across the world condemning police brutality and systemic racism.

Open this photo in gallery: People protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin, Ireland. Niall Carson/The Associated Press 1 of 6

Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of the Greek Communist Party protest outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece. ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/Reuters 2 of 6

Open this photo in gallery: Protesters march near Marble Arch in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 3 of 6

Open this photo in gallery: People fill Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Peter Dejong/The Associated Press 4 of 6

Open this photo in gallery: In Barcelona, people take part in protesting over the police killing of George Floyd in the USA. PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 6