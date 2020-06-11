 Skip to main content
Hold Still: A portrait photography project captured during the coronavirus outbreak

Launched by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, Hold Still is a community photography project, inviting people from across the U.K. to submit a portrait taken during the coronavirus outbreak.

Open this photo in gallery:

"Biba Behind Glass" by Simon Murphy for the collective portrait of lockdown in the UK "Hold Still". Launched by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

Handout/Getty Images

1 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

"Working from home" by Rosangela Borgese for the collective portrait of lockdown in the UK "Hold Still".

Handout/Getty Images

2 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

"VE Day Celebration during Lockdown" by Vanita Bhuva for the collective portrait of lockdown in the UK "Hold Still".

Handout/Getty Images

3 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

"2 Sleeping Colleagues Unmasked" by Jane Roe for the collective portrait of lockdown in the UK "Hold Still".

Handout/Getty Images

4 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

"Band practise at a distance" by Becky Wickes for the collective portrait of lockdown in the UK "Hold Still".

Handout/Getty Images

5 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

"Life Goes on" by Matthew Williams for the collective portrait of lockdown in the UK "Hold Still".

Handout/Getty Images

6 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

"Glass Kisses" by Steph James for the collective portrait of lockdown in the UK "Hold Still".

Handout/Getty Images

7 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

"We are the Future" by Daisy Valencia for the collective portrait of lockdown in the UK "Hold Still".

Handout/Getty Images

8 of 8

