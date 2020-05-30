Images of protest from across the U.S.

Published May 30, 2020 Updated May 30, 2020 Share Protesters clashed with police across the country in reaction to the death of George Floyd Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators stand off with police officers as they protest the death of George Floyd and police brutality, outside the Barclays Center in New York, on Friday, May 29, 2020. GABRIELA BHASKAR/The New York Times News Service 1 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: A vandalized New York Police Department vehicle on the morning of May 30, in Brooklyn. ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 2 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: A demonstrator in front of a burning building in Minneapolis, Minn., in the early morning of Saturday, May 30. VICTOR J. BLUE/The New York Times News Service 3 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators face off against police officers in Oakland, Calif. Noah Berger/The Associated Press 4 of 16 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: A demonstrator approaches police officers at an on-ramp onto Interstate 110, in downtown Los Angeles, on Friday, May 29, 2020. BRYAN DENTON/The New York Times News Service 5 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: A law enforcement official stands behind glass with graffiti representing bloody hands at the Louis D. Brandeis Hall of Justice in Louisville on Friday. WHITNEY CURTIS/The New York Times News Service 6 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Police officers take up positions at their police station as fireworks rain down in Minneapolis, May 29, 2020. LEAH MILLIS/Reuters 7 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Protesters run away from police officers during a protest in Brooklyn, May 29, 2020. CAITLIN OCHS/Reuters 8 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: A member of the Minnesota National Guard cries during a clash with demonstrators. VICTOR J. BLUE/The New York Times News Service 9 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/Reuters 10 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Protesters march toward the U.S. Capitol from the White House during a rally on the streets of Washington, May 29, 2020. ERIC THAYER/Reuters 11 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: People march through the streets of Atlanta on May 29, 2020. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/Reuters 12 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: A man speaks to protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 29, 2020. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/Reuters 13 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Protesters help a man whose eyes are affected by tear gas during a protest in Brooklyn on Friday. SHANNON STAPLETON/Reuters 14 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Police officers detain a man during an "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York on Friday. CAITLIN OCHS/Reuters 15 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: A demonstrator in Minneapolis on Friday. LUCAS JACKSON/Reuters 16 of 16 Report an error