 Skip to main content

World In photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
In Photos

In photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery:

The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen from the air in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Island, Bahamas.

The Associated Press

1 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Debris litters the ground in Treasure Cay, Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

ERIK VILLA RODRIGUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

DANTE CARRER/Reuters

3 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Women walk through the rubble in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

DANTE CARRER/Reuters

4 of 11

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

People wait for relief supplies to arrive at Treasure Cay Airport following Hurricane Dorian in Great Abaco, Bahamas.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

5 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Roshane Eyma (centre) cries as she is greeted by members of her church after being rescued and flown to Nassau from devastated Abaco Island in Nassau, Bahamas.

Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

6 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Mister Bolter recovers dishes from his son's home, destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Pine Bay, near Freeport, Bahamas.

Ramon Espinosa/The Associated Press

7 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Cars are seen in a flooded parking lot in a facility next to the Leonard M. Thompson International Airport after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

MARCO BELLO/Reuters

8 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen on Great Abaco Island, Bahamas.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

9 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Refuse including medical waste is seen near the entrance of the Marsh Harbour Medical Clinic in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

DANTE CARRER/Reuters

10 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

DANTE CARRER/Reuters

11 of 11

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.