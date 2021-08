U.N. agencies warns of a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as Taliban advances drive tens of thousands of people from their homes amid spreading hunger. Insurgents have taken control of the second- and third-biggest cities as Western embassies prepared to send in troops to help evacuate staff, although the United Nations said its 320 staff members would remain.

Pakistani soldiers stand guard while stranded people walk towards the Afghan side at a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan. Pakistan opened its Chaman border crossing for people who had been stranded in recent weeks. Juma Khan, the Pakistan border town's deputy commissioner, said the crossing was reopened following talks with the Taliban.Jafar Khan/The Associated Press 1 of 14 An Afghan policeman stands guard as internally displaced Afghan people, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, prepare to gather to receive free food being distributed by Shiite men at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 14 Internally displaced Afghan people, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, gather to receive free food being distributed by Shiite men at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 14 Afghan families, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, sit next to temporary tents in the courtyard of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 14 Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, sit in the courtyard of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 14 Afghan military and police vehicles are parked at the army base in Kandahar during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel in the province, southwest of Kabul.Sidiqullah Khan/The Associated Press 6 of 14 Supporters of the hardline pro-Taliban party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Nazaryati (JUI-N) eat sweets as they celebrate the capture of cities in Afghanistan by the Taliban, in Quetta.BANARAS KHAN/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 14 Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan.Gulabuddin Amiri/The Associated Press 8 of 14 Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kandahar, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan.Sidiqullah Khan/The Associated Press 9 of 14 Taliban fighters drive an Afghan National Army (ANA) vehicle through a street in Kandahar.-/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 14 Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar.-/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 14 Afghan military and officials leave Kandahar city during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kandahar, southwest of Kabul.Sidiqullah Khan/The Associated Press 12 of 14 Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kandahar, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan.Sidiqullah Khan/The Associated Press 13 of 14 Stranded people cross the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Chaman, Pakistan.Jafar Khan/The Associated Press 14 of 14

