In Photos: Clashes in Venezuela in popular uprising against Maduro

The Globe and Mail Published April 30, 2019 Updated April 30, 2019 Venezuela's Juan Guaido has begun the "final phase" of his plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro, calling on Venezuelans and the military to back him to end Maduro's "usurpation." Opposition demonstrators face military vehicles near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters An anti-government protester sits by ammunition being used by rebel troops rising up against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. Boris Vergara/The Associated Press Opposition demonstrators clash with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaido in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in the surroundings of La Carlota military base in Caracas on April 30, 2019. FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images An opponent of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro returns a tear gas canister thrown from military personnel guarding La Carlota air base. Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press Venezuelans hug members of the security forces in Caracas. YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images An anti-government protester walks near a bus that was set on fire by opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during clashes between rebel and loyalist soldiers in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Fernando Llano/The Associated Press Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó talks to media near airforce base La Carlota on April 30th. Rafael Briceno/Getty Images Opposition demonstrators clash with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaido in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in the surroundings of La Carlota military base in Caracas on April 30, 2019. YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images An opposition demonstrator crouches down, holding rocks, on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. UESLEI MARCELINO/Reuters Paramedics attend two men who were wounded in a clash with police forces on April 30, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images Opposition demonstrators clash with security forces near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters Opposition demonstrators clash with security forces near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters