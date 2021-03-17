In photos: Celebrating the world’s best nature photographers

The winning image for World Nature Photographer of the Year shot in Borneo is from Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan. "I had this frame in my mind so, to get this shot, I firstly selected a tree that was in the water so that I could get a good reflection of the sky which makes the image look upside down. Then, I climbed up the tree and waited for hours. This is a regular path for the orangutans to cross to another small island, so I felt I was sure to get this frame if I wait patiently. It was a tough task but the end result paid off. Borneo is a photographer's paradise. I really enjoyed shooting in such an untouched part of the world."

Thomas Vijayan/World Nature Photography Awards