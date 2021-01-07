 Skip to main content
In photos: Congress certifies Biden's election victory day after Trump rioters caused chaos in Washington

Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Members of U.S. Capitol Police inspect a damaged entrance of the U.S. Capitol.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Members of the Swat team patrol and secure the Statuary Hall before US Vice President makes his way into the House Chamber, at the US Capitol, in Washington.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., stops to look at damage in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday.

Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., cleans up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda in the Capitol building.

Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

The U.S. Capitol is seen behind the Washington Monument across from the Reflecting Pool the day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the building in Washington.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

An ATF police officer cleans up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda in the early morning hours, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington.

Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence walks onto the House floor to officiate a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm Electoral College votes at the Capitol, early Thursday, Jan 7, 2021, in Washington

Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

The Capitol stands mostly quiet, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington.

Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Members of the office of the Architect of the US Capitol check for damage in the Rotunda in Washington.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Armoured law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

ERIN SCOTT/Reuters

Members of the news media survey damaged equipment outside the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol in Washington.

ERIN SCOTT/Reuters

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol.

John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Overturned furniture and broken glass litter a hallway of the US Capitol in Washington.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Supreme Court is seen through a damaged entrance of the U.S. Capitol.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Workers install a fence in front of the U.S. Capitol, a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol building, in Washington.

STEPHANIE KEITH/Reuters

Virginia State Police and U.S. Capitol Police walk inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

ERIN SCOTT/Reuters

