Outside protesters gather to get their message across while the more than 120 leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden, hold a two-day meeting to kick off the COP26 climate conference, at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest at Festival Park in Glasgow.ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 16 Red Rebellion activists participate in a protest during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.LEE SMITH/Reuters 2 of 16 A protest before the 26th session of COP26, in Glasgow.ANDREW TESTA/The New York Times News Service 3 of 16 A Red Rebellion activist participates in a protest at Glasgow Central Station during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.LEE SMITH/Reuters 4 of 16 Demonstrators are suspended by ropes on the side of Clyde Arc, known locally as the Squinty Bridge, during the COP26 summit in Glasgow.Chris Furlong/Getty Images 5 of 16 Workers are seen removing a COP26 Summit banner which was attached to the Finnieston crane after it ripped in Glasgow.Peter Summers/Getty Images 6 of 16 Climate activists hold a flag and cheer as Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior passes through the River Clyde, as the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters 7 of 16 Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior sails up the River Clyde to COP26 in Glasgow.Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 8 of 16 Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior sails up the River Clyde to COP26 in Glasgow.Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 9 of 16 Members of Fridays for Future Jakapita Kandanga from Namibia, Edwin Namakanga from Uganda, Maria Reyes from Mexico and Farzana Faruk Jhumu from Bangladesh, hold banners on board the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrioas at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters 10 of 16 A Red Rebellion activist participates in a protest at Glasgow Central Station during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.LEE SMITH/Reuters 11 of 16 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a 'Fridays For Future' climate protest on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow.Scott Heppell/The Associated Press 12 of 16 Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures of world leaders protest on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow.Scott Heppell/The Associated Press 13 of 16 Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures of world leaders Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau protest on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow.Scott Heppell/The Associated Press 14 of 16 A man pulls a wheelie in front of his banner protesting on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow.Scott Heppell/The Associated Press 15 of 16 A cameraman records a protest by Animal rights group PETA activists in Glasgow.OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 16