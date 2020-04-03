 Skip to main content
In photos: Coronavirus images from around the world this week

Students sit in a classroom as grade three students in middle school and high school return after the term opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Huaian in China's eastern Jiangsu province.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Venezuelan workers wearing protective face masks and suits as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus unload boxes of humanitarian aid as medical supplies and specialists from China arrive to Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira, Venezuela.

Matias Delacroix/The Associated Press

The USNS Comfort is seen as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City.

MIKE SEGAR/Reuters

Relatives carry the body of 13-year-old Yasin Hussein Moyo for burial, at the Kariakor cemetery in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday. The family of a 13-year-old boy is in mourning after police in Kenya's capital are accused of shooting him dead while enforcing a coronavirus curfew. Kenyas police inspector general has ordered an investigation into the boys death by stray bullet, including a forensic analysis of all firearms held by officers at the scene.

Brian Inganga/The Associated Press

A drone image shows the Battia camp for displaced people near the village Azmarin, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, bordering Turkey.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images

A medical staff watches from a platform of the Gare d'Austerlitz train station in Paris through the window of a medicalised TGV high speed trains before its departure to evacuate patients infected with the COVID-19 from Paris' region hospitals to other hospitals in the western France Brittany region where the outbreak has been limited so far.

AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

A pharmacist works behind plastic sheeting while wearing personal protective equipment in the Elmhurst neighborhood in New York City.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Migrant workers wait for lunch at a camp set up by Delhi Government during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi.

PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images

Police remove foreign migrants from the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Associated Press

Coffins with bodies of people who died of coronavirus are seen at the floor of a parking area waiting to be buried or incinerated at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain.

Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press

A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain.

CARL RECINE/Reuters

Farah Al-Awadi, a 28-year-old Iraqi woman who has contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19), takes selfies with members of the medical team during quarantine in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq.

FARAH AL-AWADI/Reuters

People exercise at an outdoor gym in a park in central Stockholm, Sweden.

JESSICA GOW/AFP/Getty Images

An aerial view shows the deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, during a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) France.

PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/Reuters

A medical worker transports a patient at Mount Sinai in New York.

Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press

