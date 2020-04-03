In photos: Coronavirus images from around the world this week

Relatives carry the body of 13-year-old Yasin Hussein Moyo for burial, at the Kariakor cemetery in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday. The family of a 13-year-old boy is in mourning after police in Kenya's capital are accused of shooting him dead while enforcing a coronavirus curfew. Kenyas police inspector general has ordered an investigation into the boys death by stray bullet, including a forensic analysis of all firearms held by officers at the scene.

Brian Inganga/The Associated Press