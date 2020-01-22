In photos: Coronavirus Outbreak Forces Chinese to Rethink Travel Plans

The Lunar New Year holiday in China is the world’s largest annual migration of people, with hundreds of millions of travelers fanning out across the country and the world, and hundreds of billions of dollars spent on hotels, restaurants and shopping. Now, with a mysterious new pneumonialike coronavirus that has killed at least 17 people, the mass migration is also an epidemiologist’s nightmare.

