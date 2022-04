WARNING: GALLERY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Russian strike on a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine Friday morning left at least 39 people dead and nearly 90 wounded, Ukrainian officials said, in what appeared to be a major attack on a main point of evacuation for the many trying to flee before an expected stepped-up offensive.

Ukrainian soldiers clear out bodies after a rocket attack killed at least 35 people at a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine,FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 14 A fragment of a Tochka-U missile lies on the ground following an attack at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.Andriy Andriyenko/The Associated Press 2 of 14 Damaged cars are pictured outside a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 14 A Ukrainian police walks towards bodies covered with plastic sheets after a rocket attack killed dozens at a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 14 The remains of a rocket is seen on the ground in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 14 Ukrainian soldiers clear out bodies after a rocket attack at a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 14 Damaged cars are pictured outside a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 14 Survivors sits on a bench outside the station in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 14 A Ukrainian policeman bends over bodies laid on the ground and covered with tarpaulin after a rocket attack killed dozens at a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 14 Ukrainian police inspect the remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" in Russian next to the main building of a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 14 A man hugs a woman after Russian attack at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.Andriy Andriyenko/The Associated Press 11 of 14 A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian attack at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.Andriy Andriyenko/The Associated Press 12 of 14 A Ukrainian police walks by damaged cars outside a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 14 This general view shows personal belongings of victims and damage to a platform after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine.HERVE BAR/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 14