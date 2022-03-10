A Ukrainian serviceman takes a shooting position as he looks at approaching vehicles in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press
A child looks out a steamy bus window with drawings on it as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press
Ukrainian servicemen board a train as they depart in the direction of Kyiv at the central train station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP/Getty Images
People carry their belongings as they flee, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters
People wait outside an immigration office after fleeing from Ukraine to Belgium in Brussels.YVES HERMAN/Reuters
British national newspapers on Thursday, in London, showing the reaction to the report of an airstrike on Mariupol hospital in Ukraine.Alastair Grant/The Associated Press
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and US Vice President Kamala Harris prior to a meeting at the office of the Prime Minister of Poland in Warsaw.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
A person walks past the "Slovo" building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters
Tanks are seen being destroyed on the outskirts of Brovary, Ukraine, in this screengrab from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters on March 10, 2022.AZOV HANDOUT/Reuters
A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces member hugs a resident who left his home following Russian artillery shelling in Irpin, Ukraine,Oleksandr Ratushniak/The Associated Press
A man rides a bicycle in front of a damaged by shelling apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press