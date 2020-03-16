 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

In photos: Europeans in lockdown as Spain announces emergency quarantine and Italian COVID-19 cases surge

Spain joined Italy in national lockdown, raising the total of Europeans in quarantine to more than 100 million, with several other countries preparing similar isolation measures to try to slow the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus from its northern Italian epicentre.

A single passenger wearing a face mask as a protective measure arrives at the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport in Barajas.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

A man adjusts his face mask at the Atocha train Station in Madrid.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

A vehicle of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) remains parked at the Atocha train station in Madrid.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

A delivery man cycles next to an empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19) in Madrid, Spain.

JUAN MEDINA/Reuters

Picture shows the Villamuriel Renault factory in Villamuriel, Palencia, after its closure in light of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

CESAR MANSO/AFP/Getty Images

A woman wearing a face mask as a preventive measure walks at the Malaga Airport.

JORGE GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images

Picture shows an almost empty entrance to the Terminal 1 of El Prat airport in Barcelona.

PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images

A passenger stands on an escalator in a near empty train station in Barcelona, Spain.

Joan Mateu/The Associated Press

