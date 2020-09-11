In photos: Finalists from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, maybe the world’s funniest photography competition has just announced the top 44 images for 2020. This year they include a fox in heavy negotiations with a mouse, a seriously smiley fish, a raccoon waking up from a nap and a pair of Atlantic Puffins with a mouthful! The competition, founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists, is a global, online and free to enter photography competition, showcasing some of the funnier images of wildlife in their natural habitat.

Open this photo in gallery: Yarin Klein photo titled "We all have that friend" of a pair of Brown Bears at Kurile lake, Kamchatka, Russia. Yarin Klein/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Kunal Gupta photo titled "Wait up Mommy, look what I got for you!" of an elephant and her baby in Kaziranga, India. Kunal Gupta / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Roland Kranitz photo titled "O Sole Mio" of a Spermophile in Hungary. Roland Kranitz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Luis Bergueno photo titled "I had to stay late at work" of a pair of South sea elephants (Mirounga) in Isla Escondida, Argentina. Luis Bergueno/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Arthur Telle Thiemenn photo titled "smiley" of a Sparisoma cretense in El Hierro, Canary Islands. Arthur Telle Thiemenn/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Ken Crossan photo titled "Having a Laugh" of a common seal in Caithness, Scotland. Ken Crossan/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Krisztina Scheef photo titled "Seriously, would you share some" of a pair of Atlantic Puffin in Scotland. Krisztina Scheef / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Jacques Poulard photo titled "Lamentation!" of a polar bear in Spitzbergen, Norway. Jacques Poulard/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Charlie Davidson photo titled "Almost time to get up" of a raccoon in Newport News, Virginia. Charlie Davidson/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Ayala Fishaimer photo titled "Tough negotiations" of a fox and mouse in Israel. Ayala Fishaimer/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Petr Sochman photo titled "Social distance, please!" of a pair of Rose Ringed Parakeet in Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka. Petr Sochman / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 11 of 12