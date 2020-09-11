In photos: Finalists from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, maybe the world’s funniest photography competition has just announced the top 44 images for 2020. This year they include a fox in heavy negotiations with a mouse, a seriously smiley fish, a raccoon waking up from a nap and a pair of Atlantic Puffins with a mouthful! The competition, founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists, is a global, online and free to enter photography competition, showcasing some of the funnier images of wildlife in their natural habitat.