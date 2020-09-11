 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

In photos: Finalists from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, maybe the world’s funniest photography competition has just announced the top 44 images for 2020. This year they include a fox in heavy negotiations with a mouse, a seriously smiley fish, a raccoon waking up from a nap and a pair of Atlantic Puffins with a mouthful! The competition, founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists, is a global, online and free to enter photography competition, showcasing some of the funnier images of wildlife in their natural habitat.

Open this photo in gallery:

Yarin Klein photo titled "We all have that friend" of a pair of Brown Bears at Kurile lake, Kamchatka, Russia.

Yarin Klein/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Kunal Gupta photo titled "Wait up Mommy, look what I got for you!" of an elephant and her baby in Kaziranga, India.

Kunal Gupta / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Roland Kranitz photo titled "O Sole Mio" of a Spermophile in Hungary.

Roland Kranitz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Luis Bergueno photo titled "I had to stay late at work" of a pair of South sea elephants (Mirounga) in Isla Escondida, Argentina.

Luis Bergueno/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

4 of 12

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Arthur Telle Thiemenn photo titled "smiley" of a Sparisoma cretense in El Hierro, Canary Islands.

Arthur Telle Thiemenn/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Ken Crossan photo titled "Having a Laugh" of a common seal in Caithness, Scotland.

Ken Crossan/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Krisztina Scheef photo titled "Seriously, would you share some" of a pair of Atlantic Puffin in Scotland.

Krisztina Scheef / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Jacques Poulard photo titled "Lamentation!" of a polar bear in Spitzbergen, Norway.

Jacques Poulard/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Charlie Davidson photo titled "Almost time to get up" of a raccoon in Newport News, Virginia.

Charlie Davidson/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Ayala Fishaimer photo titled "Tough negotiations" of a fox and mouse in Israel.

Ayala Fishaimer/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Petr Sochman photo titled "Social distance, please!" of a pair of Rose Ringed Parakeet in Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka.

Petr Sochman / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

11 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Asaf Sereth photo titled "Surprise Smiles" group of Dwarf Mongoose in Lake Bogoria, Kenya.

Asaf Sereth/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020/© 2010 Asaf Sereth. All Rights Reserved.

12 of 12

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies