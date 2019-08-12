 Skip to main content

World In Photos: Flights cancelled as Hong Kong protesters take over airport

In Photos

In Photos: Flights cancelled as Hong Kong protesters take over airport

Protesters occupy the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration August 12, 2019.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Thousands of protesters fill the airport in a show of anger over the police response to protests the night before.

LAM YIK FEI/The New York Times

Travellers make their way past protesters.

LAM YIK FEI/The New York Times

A stranded passenger pushes her luggage among protesters walking near Hong Kong's airport.

VIVEK PRAKASH/AFP/Getty Images

Tourists look at the information panel showing all flights are cancelled.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Pilots walk past anti-extradition bill protesters.

TYRONE SIU/Reuters

Protesters occupy the arrival hall.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Three tourists arrive outside the Hong Kong Airport during a demonstration.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Protesters and travelers walk outside Hong Kong Airport.

LAM YIK FEI/The New York Times

An anti-extradition bill protester covers her eye with a gauze after a woman was shot in the eye during a earlier protest.

TYRONE SIU/Reuters

The flight information board shows outbound flights are cancelled.

Vincent Thian/The Associated Press

