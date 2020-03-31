In photos: Goats invade locked-down Welsh town during coronavirus outbreak

With humans sheltering indoors to escape the new coronavirus, mountain goats are taking advantage of the peace and space to roam in frisky clumps through the streets of Llandudno, a town in North Wales. The U.K. has been in lockdown for the past week.
Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno, in Llandudno, Wales.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Mountain goats sunbathe in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church in Llandudno, Wales.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
A goat is seen in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales.
CARL RECINE/Reuters
A woman takes a picture of a goat in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales.
CARL RECINE/Reuters
People take pictures of goats in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales.
CARL RECINE/Reuters
