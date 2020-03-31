 Skip to main content
In photos: Goats invade locked-down Welsh town during coronavirus outbreak

With humans sheltering indoors to escape the new coronavirus, mountain goats are taking advantage of the peace and space to roam in frisky clumps through the streets of Llandudno, a town in North Wales. The U.K. has been in lockdown for the past week.

Open this photo in gallery:

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno, in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

1 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Mountain goats sunbathe in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

2 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

3 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

4 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

5 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

6 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

7 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

8 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno in Llandudno, Wales.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

A goat is seen in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales.

CARL RECINE/Reuters

10 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

A goat is seen in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales.

CARL RECINE/Reuters

11 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

A goat is seen in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales.

CARL RECINE/Reuters

12 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

A woman takes a picture of a goat in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales.

CARL RECINE/Reuters

13 of 14

Open this photo in gallery:

People take pictures of goats in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales.

CARL RECINE/Reuters

14 of 14

