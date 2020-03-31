In photos: Goats invade locked-down Welsh town during coronavirus outbreak

With humans sheltering indoors to escape the new coronavirus, mountain goats are taking advantage of the peace and space to roam in frisky clumps through the streets of Llandudno, a town in North Wales. The U.K. has been in lockdown for the past week.

