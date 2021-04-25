 Skip to main content
World

In photos: Hollywood stars walk the red carpet at the Oscars

Open this photo in gallery:

Amanda Seyfried, nominated for an Academy Award for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "Mank" arrives at the Oscars.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/AFP/Getty Images

1 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Paul Raci, best supporting actor nominee for “Sound of Metal,” arrives with his wife Liz before the 93rd Academy Awards.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/The New York Times News Service

2 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak arrive to the 93rd Academy Awards.

POOL/The Associated Press

3 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Halle Berry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

Chris Pizzello/Getty Images

4 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Daniel Kaluuya, nominated for an Academy Award for Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Judas and the Black Messia" arrives at the Oscars.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

US actress Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Emerald Fennell, the nominated director and writer of “Promising Young Woman,” arrives at the Oscars.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/The New York Times News Service

7 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Leslie Odom Jr., nominated for best supporting actor and best original song for “One Night in Miami,” and Nicolette Robinson at the Oscars.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/The New York Times News Service

8 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Costume designer Trish Summerville, nominated for Costume Design for "Mank", arrives at the Oscars.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon arrive at the Oscars.

POOL/The Associated Press

10 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

US actress Reese Witherspoon arrives at the Oscars.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

US actress Regina King (L) and US actor Aldis Hodge arrive at the Oscars.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/AFP/Getty Images

12 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Vanessa Kirby arrives at the Oscars.

POOL/The Associated Press

13 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

H.E.R. arrives at the Oscars.

Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

14 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza at the Oscars red carpet.

POOL/The Associated Press

15 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Chief creative officer of Pixar Pete Docter has fun on the red carpet.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/AFP/Getty Images

16 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Carey Mulligan, left, and Marcus Mumford arrive to the Oscars red carpet.

POOL/The Associated Press

17 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Maria Bakalova arrives to the Oscars red carpet.

POOL/The Associated Press

18 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Glenn Close arrives to the 93rd Academy Awards.

POOL/The Associated Press

19 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Singer Andra Day walks the Oscars red carpet.

POOL/The Associated Press

20 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Travon Free, left, and Zaria Simone arrive at the Oscars.

Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

21 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Marlee Matlin arrives at the 93rd Academy Awards.

POOL/The Associated Press

22 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Celeste Waite arrives to the 93rd Academy Awards.

POOL/The Associated Press

23 of 24

Open this photo in gallery:

Celeste Waite purse detail at the Oscars.

POOL/The Associated Press

24 of 24

