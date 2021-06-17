When the Hong Kong police last year arrested Jimmy Lai, a pugnacious newspaper publisher, they seemed to be going after a longtime government critic. On Thursday, the city’s authorities sent a message to the rest of the media industry: Be careful what you write. Hundreds of police officers raided the newsroom of Lai’s defiantly pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, scrutinized journalists’ computers, arrested top editors, froze company accounts and warned readers not to repost some of its articles online.

Apple Daily Chief Operations Officer Chow Tat Kuen (2nd R) is escorted by police to a waiting vehicle from the offices of the local Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 11 Police gather in the lobby of the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong.The Associated Press 2 of 11 The empty office of Chan Pui-man, deputy editor at the Apple Daily newspaper is seen at Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press 3 of 11 Members of the press attempt to get a vantage point of police activities outside the offices of the local Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 11 Story continues below advertisement Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law (C) is escorted by police to a waiting vehicle from the offices of the local Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 11 Monitors are left on desks after police confiscated the computers as evidence in the newsroom at Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press 6 of 11 Computer equipment is taken by police to a waiting vehicle from the offices of the local Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 11 Monitors remain after police confiscated corresponding computers as evidence in the newsroom at Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press 8 of 11 Cheung Kim Hung (C), CEO and executive director of Next Digital limited, is escorted by police into the offices of the local Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 11 Hong Kong police officers conduct a raid at the Apple Daily office.Handout/Getty Images 10 of 11 Police stand guard near the offices of the local Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 11

