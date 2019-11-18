 Skip to main content

In photos; Hong Kong police and protesters clash at University campus

As night fell in Hong Kong, police tightened a siege Monday at a university campus as hundreds of anti-government protesters trapped inside sought to escape.

Protesters run away as riot police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus and from police, in Hung Hom district in Hong Kong.

YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images

Riot police move into the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

Protesters use a rope to get down from a bridge while trying to escape from police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus.

YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images

A fire set by protesters burns at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

A protester uses binoculars as he stands on a traffic divider on a street in the Kowloon area of Hong Kong.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

Protesters stand on the steps of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Achmad Ibrahim/The Associated Press

A protester barricade blocks a road near Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Laurel Chor/Getty Images

Police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

Protesters are escorted by police out of the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

THOMAS PETER/Reuters

An armored police vehicle sprays a water cannon at protesters in the Kowloon area of Hong Kong.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

Injured people are taken away after clashes between anti-government protesters and police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus.

Laurel Chor/Getty Images

Police officers detain a protester near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong.

Achmad Ibrahim/The Associated Press

A police officer prepares to fire tear gas canisters during a clash with protesters near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Achmad Ibrahim/The Associated Press

A protester's umbrella catches on fire during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A man on top of a bridge raises his fist shouting slogans as he's stopped by police while trying to escape the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

