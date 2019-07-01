 Skip to main content

World In Photos: Hong Kong Police Retake Legislature from Hundreds of Protesters

Hundreds of protesters vandalized Hong Kong’s legislature Monday angry about a proposed Chinese extradition law. Hundreds of thousands joined a separate peaceful protest march.

A protester uses a length of pipe to breach the doors of the Legislative Council.

LAM YIK FEI/The New York Times

Protesters smash glass doors and windows of the Legislative Council Complex.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Protesters break into the Legislative Council Complex.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Protesters put a Hong Kong colonial flag and deface the Hong Kong logo at the Legislative Chamber.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

A protester talks to other protesters in front of a defaced Hong Kong logo in the Legislative Chamber.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

People walk inside the Legislative Council building.

Reuters

A protester steps on a damaged portrait of former legislative leader.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

A police officer stands near graffiti inside the Legislative Council building after it was damaged by demonstrators.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

A police officer fires a baton round outside the Legislative Council building after protesters stormed the building.

TYRONE SIU/Reuters

A protester pours water into the eyes of a fellow protester after police release tear gas.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

