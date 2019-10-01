In Photos: Hong Kong protesters remain defiant on China's 70th anniversary

Determined to overshadow the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, 150,000 people took to the streets in an unauthorized street march, which was followed by hours of hardcore protesters in repeated skirmishes with police.

Protesters trash a local government office in the Sham Shui Po area in Hong Kong. MAY JAMES/AFP/Getty Images

An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail in Hong Kong. SUSANA VERA/Reuters

An anti-government protester throws a brick at a government office in Sham Shui Po district. ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters

Riot police fire projectiles against protesters in the Sha Tin district of Hong Kong. ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images

A protester lies with a gunshot wound outside Cheung Hing Kee Shanghai Pan-fried Buns in Hong Kong in this still image taken from a video. HKPUSU PRESS COMMITTEE//via REUTERS

An anti-government protester runs through a cloud of tear gas during a protest in Sham Shui Po district. ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters

Protesters clash with police in Hong Kong. LAM YIK FEI/The New York Times

Police detain a protester in the Wanchai area in Hong Kong. NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

A man is detained by police in the Wanchai district in Hong Kong. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Police detain an anti-government protester in Hong Kong. Felipe Dana/The Associated Press