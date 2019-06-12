 Skip to main content

World In Photos: Hong Kong protests turn violent

In Photos

In Photos: Hong Kong protests turn violent

Police repel protesters with tear gas, pepper spray and water cannon after tens of thousands, opposed to a China extradition bill, advance on the government building.

Protesters run after police fired tear gas outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters are engulfed in tear gas near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

LAM YIK FEI/NY Times

Demonstrators form a human chain outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

LAM YIK FEI/The New York Times

Police officers fire a tear gas.

ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters

A protester is tackled by riot police outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

Kin Cheung/AP

A demonstrator is pinned down by police near the Legislative Council.

Kin Cheung/AP

A policeman reacts to a thrown umbrella.

Kin Cheung/AP

A protester gestures after clashes with riot police.

Kin Cheung/AP

Cars block a road near the Legislative Council building during protests.

LAM YIK FEI/The New York Times

A protester is carried on a stretcher by paramedics during the demonstration.

THOMAS PETER/Reuters

A protester has water poured on his face after police fired tear gas.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters face off with police during a rally against a controversial extradition law.

DALE DE LA REY/AFP/Getty Images

