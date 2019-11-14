 Skip to main content

World

In photos: Hong Kong students arm themselves for showdown with talk of a curfew coming

Pro-democracy protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways as students built barricades and stockpiled makeshift weapons, setting the stage for campus showdowns.

Protesters walk past barricades of bricks on a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

Medical volunteers and firemen light up their smartphones, during a rally in Hong Kong.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

Pro-democracy protesters vandalize the toll gates to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong.

Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

A protester rests on the ground on a blocked road at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

DALE DE LA REY/AFP/Getty Images

A molotov cocktail thrown by a protester burns next to a truck after the driver attempted to drive through a blocked road outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

DALE DE LA REY/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters hold food trays at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong.

THOMAS PETER/Reuters

Protestors practice firing bows and arrows at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

Protestors wear face masks as they cook meals for fellow protestors in a canteen at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

Riot police clear bricks on a street where protesters attempted to block traffic in Central district in Hong Kong.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Food and other supplies for protesters are seen at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong.

THOMAS PETER/Reuters

Riot police move a plant pot on a street where protesters attempted to block traffic in Central district in Hong Kong.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Protesters rest near barricades and stacks of bricks at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

A protester adjusts his head gear near a barricaded road outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus.

Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

