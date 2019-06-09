 Skip to main content

World In Photos: Protesters fill Hong Kong streets to fight China's proposed extradition bill

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
In Photos

In Photos: Protesters fill Hong Kong streets to fight China's proposed extradition bill

Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched in Hong Kong Sunday against a bill that would allow suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China for trial

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters marched in Hong Kong Sunday against a proposed bill that would allow suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A protester shouts next to policemen as protesters march against the proposed amendments to extradition law.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters hold placards and shout slogans during a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Riot police detains a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong.

TYRONE SIU/Reuters

4 of 10

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters are detained at the Central Government Complex.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Police officers charge toward protesters.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Police officers use pepper spray against protesters.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A protester has his eyes washed out with water after being pepper sprayed during clashes with police.

ISAAC LAWRENCE/Getty Images

8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Police gather as a protester meditates during Hong Kong's largest street protest in at least 15 years.

PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A sea of protesters marched through central Hong Kong in a major demonstration against government-sponsored legislation.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

10 of 10

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.