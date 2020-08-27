In photos: Hurricane Laura pounds the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday, threatening the lives of people who didn’t evacuate.

Open this photo in gallery: People talk as waves wash ashore and the outer bands of Hurricane Laura bring winds and rain in High Island. The Canadian Press 1 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Flooding caused by Hurricane Laura in Sabine Pass, Texas. Eric Thayer/Getty Images 2 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Water falls over Jimmy Villarreal, of Galveston, Texas as a wave hits the seawall in Galveston, Texas. Brett Coomer/The Associated Press 3 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Flooding caused by Hurricane Laura in Sabine Pass, Texas. ERIC THAYER/Getty Images 4 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A building that was damaged overnight by Hurricane Laura stands in Lake Charles, La.. The Canadian Press 5 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A destroyed building on a beach as Hurricane Laura passes over in Lake Charles, Louisiana. - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Destroyed string of lights swinging in the wind as Hurricane Laura passes over in Lake Charles, Louisiana. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A car near Vermilion Bay is seen partially submerged in waters as Hurricane Laura approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana. KATHLEEN FLYNN/Reuters 8 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: The storm surge begins to rise ahead of Hurricane Laura in Sabine Pass, Texas. ERIC THAYER/Getty Images 9 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: The ferry terminal is closed due to Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Texas. Brett Coomer/The Associated Press 10 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: This RAMMB/NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Laura reaching the coasts of Louisana and Texas on August 26, 2020 at 19H20 Pacific time. -/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Port Arthur firefighters stare at a sea wall at sunset as they wait for Hurricane Laura to make landfall in Port Arthur, Texas. Eric Gay/The Associated Press 12 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Cars parked on high ground below a highway bridge in Groves, Texas. EMILY KASK/The New York Times News Service 13 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A cemetery along Privateer Blvd. in Barataria, La. is inundated in water as water levels surge before Hurricane Laura. The Canadian Press 14 of 15