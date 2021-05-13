 Skip to main content
World

In photos: Israel masses troops along Gaza border as conflict escalates

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israel’s commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclave’s border.

Open this photo in gallery:

A person walks among the rubble of a destroyed building in Petah Tikva, Israel on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza Strip overnight. (Dan Balilty/The New York Times)

DAN BALILTY /The New York Times News Service

1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

An Israeli firefighting plane extinguishes a fire on a field of wheat after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed near homes in Moshav Zohar, Israel.

AMIR COHEN/Reuters

2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City.

Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press

3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A man looks at the remains of destroyed building after being hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.

Adel Hana/The Associated Press

4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel.

Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press

5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A man moves a bundle of wheat as a fire burns on a field after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed near homes in Moshav Zohar, Israel.

AMIR COHEN/Reuters

6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A view shows the site of Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City.

MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters

7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

An Israeli medic treats a man who was wounded after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed near homes in Moshav Zohar, Israel.

AMIR COHEN/Reuters

8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A damaged wall is seen in an apartment after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip over night, in Petah Tikva, central Israel.

Oded Balilty/The Associated Press

9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A Palestinian man walks past damaged shops in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes that destroyed a tower building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday, in Gaza City.

SUHAIB SALEM/Reuters

10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Israeli soldiers check artillery shells in an area near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel.

AMIR COHEN/Reuters

11 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City.

Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press

12 of 12

