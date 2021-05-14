In photos: Israel’s military conflict with Gaza enters fifth day

The violence between Israel forces and Palestinian militants entered a fifth day on Friday, with fresh air strikes, artillery fire, and rocket attacks. The Israeli military said in a statement shortly after midnight that air and ground forces were attacking Gaza. Rocket barrages from the Hamas-run enclave swiftly followed.

Open this photo in gallery: A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a tower building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City. MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 1 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Israeli soldiers prepare to fire artillery shells towards the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot. JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians, who fled their homes due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, are seen at a United Nations-run school where they take refuge, in the northern Gaza Strip. MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 3 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinian youths push a garbage bin used as a barricade, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A damaged door is pictured in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site of Islam. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians take shelter provided by the U.N. at a school after fleeing their homes from the overnight Israeli missile strikes in the outskirts of Gaza City. Khalil Hamra/The Associated Press 6 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A Palestinian demonstrator sets up a barricade as tires burn during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron. MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/Reuters 7 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A man inspects the damaged wall of a residential building after being hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel. Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press 8 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: An Israeli soldier carries an artillery shell in a field next to his artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. AMIR COHEN/Reuters 9 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Members of Israeli police walk as Palestinians protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron. MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/Reuters 10 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: An Israeli man looks inside a synagogue, after it was set on fire by Arab-Israelis, in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, Israel. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinian Muslim worshippers listen to slogans shouted by a man holding the Islamist movement Hamas flag following Friday prayers in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site of Islam. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Israeli security forces walk in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Israeli women check the damages in a residential building after a rocket attack from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva. GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 15