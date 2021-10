Boji, is a regular Istanbul commuter, using the cities public transport systems to get around, some times traveling up to 30 kilometers a day using subway trains, ferries, buses and Istanbuls historic trams. Since noticing the dogs movements the Istanbul Municipality officials began tracking his commutes via a microchip and a phone app.

