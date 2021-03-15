In photos: Italy imposes lockdown measures as cases spike across Europe

A year after Italy became the first European country to impose a national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the nation has fallen eerily quiet once again, with new restrictions imposed Monday in an effort to stop a third wave of infections that is threatening to wash over Europe and overwhelm its halting mass inoculation program.
A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, walks past Rome's ancient Colosseum.
Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press
The deserted Piazza di Spagna in Rome, as three-quarters of Italians entered a strict lockdown as the government put in place restrictive measures to fight the rise of COVID-19 infections.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images
Pigeons fly over Rome's Campo dei Fiori Square.
Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press
People walk in an empty street in downtown Rome.
Cecilia Fabiano/The Associated Press
People walk on the "Piazza della Rotonda" square in front of the Pantheon monument, in Rome.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images
A municipal police officer controls a driver at Piazza Venezia square in Rome.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images
The deserted Via del Corso in Rome, as three-quarters of Italians entered a strict lockdown as the government put in place restrictive measures to fight the rise of COVID-19 infections.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images
A woman walks past a closed cafe as Rome becomes a 'red zone', going into lockdown.
YARA NARDI/Reuters
Streets are almost empty in front of the ancient Colosseum in Rome.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images
Trevi's Fountain is reflected in a window of a closed bar as Rome becomes a 'red zone', going into lockdown.
YARA NARDI/Reuters
