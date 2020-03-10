 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

In photos: Italy on lockdown over COVID-19

Italy's 60 million citizens are on lockdown, severely limiting travel and businesses, after a surge of infections and deaths from the new coronavirus.

Open this photo in gallery:

A closed cocktail bar in Catania, Italy.

ANTONIO PARRINELLO/Reuters

1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

University square in Catania, Italy is virtually deserted.

ANTONIO PARRINELLO/Reuters

2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A sign advising customers to keep one metre apart is seen in front of a store in Milan, Italy.

FLAVIO LO SCALZO/Reuters

3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Commuters watch a video screen reading "Don't touch your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands" at an underground metro station in Milan, Italy.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

People wearing protective face masks in a supermarket near Naples, Italy,

Ciro De Luca/Reuters

5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Police officers check citizens and tourists at the Venice Santa Lucia railway station.

Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

An empty restaurant in a virtually deserted St. Mark's Square Venice, Italy.

MANUEL SILVESTRI/Reuters

7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A woman walks past a placard showing a handshake between two hands representing the Chinese and the Italian national flags.

FLAVIO LO SCALZO/Reuters

8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Rome's famous Spanish Steps are virtually deserted.

REMO CASILLI/Reuters

9 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Italian State Police officers stop a driver at a checkpoint in Milan, Italy.

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

10 of 10

