Hurricane Ida was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it stayed on course to hit New Orleans with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said Sunday. Ida made landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city, flooding 80 percent of New Orleans, and leaving behind 1,800 casualties and billions of dollars in damage.

A person walks through the French Quarter ahead of Hurricane Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents of New Orleans continue to prepare as the outer bands of the hurricane begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later today.Brandon Bell/Getty Images 1 of 20 A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press 2 of 20 A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears.Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press 3 of 20 Keenan Jupiter corrals his Shetland Ponies to put them into their stables in advance of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press 4 of 20 A man pulling a cart with his belongings walks past a billboard outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center ahead of Hurricane Ida, in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday.MARCO BELLO/Reuters 5 of 20 People watch a movie at a hall at New Orleans Mission, a centre for the homeless, ahead of Hurricane Ida on Sunday.MARCO BELLO/Reuters 6 of 20 Montegut firefighters gather to say a prayer in Montegut, Louisiana before Hurricane Ida lands on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.MARK FELIX/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 20 People remove a sign outside a hotel at the French Quarter in preparation for Hurricane Ida, in New Orleans on Sunday.MARCO BELLO/Reuters 8 of 20 Christina Bourg snuggles her son Jean-Luc, 8, as her daughter Olivia, 10, places the finishing touches on a sign they painted after boarding up their property in preparation for Hurricane Ida in Morgan City, Louisiana.ADREES LATIF/Reuters 9 of 20 John Kain, 62, of Arabi, tries to fly a kite in Hurricane Ida winds with a kite he just made out of a political campaign sign on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.Chris Granger/The Associated Press 10 of 20 A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt on Sunday.Eric Gay/The Associated Press 11 of 20 Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss.Steve Helber/The Associated Press 12 of 20 Jones Park in Gulfport, Miss., is flooded early Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from Hurricane Ida's storm surge ahead of the storm's landfall.Justin Mitchell/The Associated Press 13 of 20 Fisher High School football and basketball players help build a sandbag levee near Tidewater Dock in Jean Lafitte, La., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.Sophia Germer/The Associated Press 14 of 20 A workers attach protective plywood to windows and doors of a business in the French Quarter in New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.Eric Gay/The Associated Press 15 of 20 In preparation of Hurricane Ida, a man adds protective plywood to windows and doors of a business in the French Quarter in New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.Eric Gay/The Associated Press 16 of 20 People stand in line to get through the TSA security checkpoint at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents were evacuating the area as Hurricane Ida worked its way toward the Louisiana coastline with an expected landfall on Sunday afternoon.Scott Olson/Getty Images 17 of 20 Interstate 10 near Slidell, La., is packed with evacuees heading east on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, as Hurricane Ida approaches.STAFF PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD/The Associated Press 18 of 20 Passengers sit in the back of a vehicle as they are transported through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Ida, in Guanimar, Artemisa province, Cuba on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021.Ramon Espinosa/The Associated Press 19 of 20 Children run in a flooded street caused by rains brought on by Hurricane Ida, in Guanimar, Artemisa province, Cuba on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021.Ramon Espinosa/The Associated Press 20 of 20

