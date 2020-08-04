 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

In photos: Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut with multiple victims reported, sending shock waves across the Lebanese capital, shattering glass in people’s homes and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said.

Open this photo in gallery:

Scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

1 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Wounded people walk near the site of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Scene of an explosion at the port in Lebanon's capital Beirut.

IBRAHIM AMRO/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 21

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Scene of an explosion in Beirut.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

People injured after of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press

6 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

People evacuate the wounded after of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press

8 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.

ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.

ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

MOHAMED AZAKIR/Reuters

11 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

An injured man walks at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon.

Hussein Malla/The Associated Press

12 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press

13 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press

14 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Lebanese security officers run to the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon.

Hussein Malla/The Associated Press

15 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

A shockwave is seen during an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

KARIM SOKHN/Reuters

16 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

People gather by cars destroyed following an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut.

JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images

17 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

18 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Scene of an explosion near the the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

19 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

Injured men lie on the ground, waiting help at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon.

Hussein Malla/The Associated Press

20 of 21

Open this photo in gallery:

A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

21 of 21

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies