In photos: Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut with multiple victims reported, sending shock waves across the Lebanese capital, shattering glass in people’s homes and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said.
Scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
1 of 21
Wounded people walk near the site of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
2 of 21
Scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
3 of 21
Scene of an explosion at the port in Lebanon's capital Beirut.
IBRAHIM AMRO/AFP/Getty Images
4 of 21
Story continues below advertisement
Scene of an explosion in Beirut.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
5 of 21
People injured after of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.
Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press
6 of 21
Scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
7 of 21
People evacuate the wounded after of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.
Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press
8 of 21
Scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.
ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images
9 of 21
Scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.
ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images
10 of 21
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.
MOHAMED AZAKIR/Reuters
11 of 21
An injured man walks at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon.
Hussein Malla/The Associated Press
12 of 21
Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon.
Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press
13 of 21
Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon.
Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press
14 of 21
Lebanese security officers run to the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon.
Hussein Malla/The Associated Press
15 of 21
A shockwave is seen during an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.
KARIM SOKHN/Reuters
16 of 21
People gather by cars destroyed following an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images
17 of 21
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
18 of 21
Scene of an explosion near the the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
19 of 21
Injured men lie on the ground, waiting help at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon.
Hussein Malla/The Associated Press
20 of 21
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
21 of 21