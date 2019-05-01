In photos: May Day celebrations around the world

Published May 1, 2019 Updated May 1, 2019 May Day marks the beginning of spring and the fight for workers rights. It is celebrated differently around the world. Open this photo in gallery: A yellow vest protester stands between police and fellow protesters during the annual May Day rally in Paris. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: A cameraman is hit by a tear gas canister during clashes with police at the May Day rally in Paris. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: People carry communist flags during a May Day rally in Pamplona, northern Spain. Alvaro Barrientos/The Associated Press 3 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Workers protest during a May Day rally in Surabaya, Indonesia. ANTARA FOTO/wires 4 of 16 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Female devotees of the Vale do Amanhecer religious community, pray during their biggest ceremony of the year near Brasilia on May 1, 2019. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators hold images of Marxist leaders, shout slogans during a May Day rally in Ankara. ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Migrant workers march during a rally to mark the May Day in Hong Kong. Kin Cheung/The Associated Press 7 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Police officers detain an opposition protester during a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Igor Russak/Reuters 8 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Activists of a local LGBT community attend a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg, Russia. ANTON VAGANOV/Reuters 9 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Indonesian workers protest during a May Day rally in Jakarta. WILLY KURNIAWAN/Reuters 10 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: A couple pose for a wedding photographer on the May Day holiday in Shanghai. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Dancers wearing traditional dress perform at the maypole festival in Kreuth, southern Germany. LINO MIRGELER/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Algerian protestors shout slogans during a demonstration marking May Day in Algiers on May 1, 2019. RYAD KRAMDI/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Labour activists take part in a May Day rally calling for improved working conditions and rights, in Seoul. ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Anti-riot police clash with No Tav (No high speed train) demonstrators in Turin during one of several rallies against unemployment in Italy. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 16 Open this photo in gallery: Hands touch the maypole, during the Beltane spring fertility celebration in Glastonbury, Somerset, England. Ben Birchall/The Associated Press 16 of 16 Report an error