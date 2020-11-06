In photos: More Votes Are Counted as Nation Awaits a Winner in U.S. Election 2020

Joe Biden stood on the threshold of the U.S. presidency in the early hours of Friday, seizing a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia and drawing closer to overtaking him in Pennsylvania. Those victories would secure the 270 electoral votes needed to lay claim to the White House.
Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta.
John Bazemore/The Associated Press
Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta.
John Bazemore/The Associated Press
A Trump supporter holds an American flag while protesting against the election results outside the central counting board at the TCF Center in Detroit.
David Goldman/The Associated Press
Police officers stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted in Philadelphia.
Rebecca Blackwell/The Associated Press
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside State Farm Arena as ballots continue to be counted inside in Atlanta, Georgia.
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Fulton County election workers examine ballots while vote counting, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP/Getty Images
Supporters of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, dance outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.
VICTOR J. BLUE/The New York Times News Service
Supporters of Joe Biden pose for photographs with a cutout of former Vice President near the site where Biden and Senator Kamala Harris hope to celebrate their victory in the U.S. presidential race in Wilmington, Delaware.
LEAH MILLIS/Reuters
Supporters of U.S. president Donald Trump gather outside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
BRANDON BELL/Reuters
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Trump supporters gather in front of the Maricopa County Election Department where ballots are counted after the US presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona.
OLIVIER TOURON/AFP/Getty Images
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump in tactical gear, left, argues with a counterprotester during a demonstration over ballot counting outside of the TCF Center in Detroit.
Nicole Hester/The Associated Press
Democratic and Republican Party members watch as Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, in Allentown, Pa.
Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press
Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues in Allentown, Pa.
Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press
An election worker examines ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press
