In photos: Nominees for the 2021 World Press Photography Awards

Another nominee for World Press Photo Story of the Year is the essay "Habibi", which means "my love" in Arabic. The essay chronicles love stories set against the backdrop of one of the longest and most complicated conflicts in modern history. Nael al-Barghouthi's suit hangs in his bedroom in Kobar, near Ramallah, Palestine, on Aug. 17, 2015. Al-Barghouthi's wife, Iman Nafi, keeps all her husband's clothes and belongings in place. Al-Barghouthi was arrested in 1978 after an anti-Israel commando operation. He was released in 2011 and married Iman Nafi, but was re-arrested in 2014 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He has spent more than 40 years in prison – the longest-serving Palestinian inmate in Israeli jails.

Antonio Faccilongo