In photos: Nominees for the 2021 World Press Photography Awards

World Press Photo's annual contest recognizes and celebrates the best visual journalism produced over the past year. This year, Canadian photojournalist Chris Donovan is nominated along with two other journalists for World Press Photo Story of the Year. Six photojournalists are nominated for Photo of the Year 2021.
Canadian photojournalist Chris Donovan is nominated for World Press Photo Story of the Year. "Those Who Stay Will Be Champions" is his photo essay on the Flint Jaguars basketball team in Flint, Mich. A basketball net supported by cinder blocks stands beside a street in Flint on Feb. 25, 2020. The board reads "FDT", an acronym based on a popular anti-Donald Trump protest song. Flint, the birthplace of General Motors, is striving against outmigration caused by a precipitous decline in its motor industry, a health crisis brought about by the authorities switching water-supply sources without proper safeguards, and the systemic neglect of high-poverty, predominantly Black neighbourhoods. Basketball is an integral part of Flint culture, and the city once produced dozens of big names at collegiate and professional levels.
Chris Donovan
Flint Jaguars star Taevion Rushing jumps from one locker to another in the team locker room before the last regular-season game of his high school basketball career on Feb. 24, 2020.
Chris Donovan
Flint Jaguars junior Dion Brown sits with his girlfriend Lakenya Thomas as they watch a junior varsity game in a nearly empty gym, on 24 February 2020.
Chris Donovan
Flint Jaguars player D'Angelo Mays plays with a basketball in his bedroom on Feb. 27, 2020.
Chris Donovan
Also nominated for World Press Photo Story of the Year is an essay titled "Paradise Lost". A rocket remaining after the shelling of the city of Martuni, Nagorno-Karabakh, lies in a field on Nov. 10, 2020, the day the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan came into effect. Conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh resumed in September, after a lull of 30 years. When the Soviet Union was crumbling at the end of the 1980s, ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, part of Azerbaijan, took advantage of the power vacuum and voted to join Armenia. Fighting intensified after the Soviet Union finally dissolved in 1991, and continued until a ceasefire in 1994.
Valery Melnikov/Sputnik
Another nominee for World Press Photo Story of the Year is the essay "Habibi", which means "my love" in Arabic. The essay chronicles love stories set against the backdrop of one of the longest and most complicated conflicts in modern history. Nael al-Barghouthi's suit hangs in his bedroom in Kobar, near Ramallah, Palestine, on Aug. 17, 2015. Al-Barghouthi's wife, Iman Nafi, keeps all her husband's clothes and belongings in place. Al-Barghouthi was arrested in 1978 after an anti-Israel commando operation. He was released in 2011 and married Iman Nafi, but was re-arrested in 2014 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He has spent more than 40 years in prison – the longest-serving Palestinian inmate in Israeli jails.
Antonio Faccilongo
In this photo nominated for World Press Photo of the Year, Henry Lenayasa, chief of the settlement of Archers Post in Samburu County, Kenya, tries to scare away a massive swarm of locusts ravaging a grazing area on April 24, 2020. Locust swarms devastated large areas of land just as the coronavirus outbreak had begun to disrupt livelihoods.
Luis Tato /for The Washington Post
Also nominated for World Press Photo of the Year is this image of Azat Gevorkyan and his wife Anaik, pictured before leaving their home in Lachin, Armenia, on Nov. 28, 2020. Many Armenians left areas that were to return to Azerbaijani control following the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. The Lachin district was the final district (out of three) given up by Armenia on Nov. 29, 2020.
Valeriy Melnikov/Sputnik
In another nominee for World Press Photo of the Year, Ignat, a transgender man, sits with his girlfriend Maria in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on April 23, 2020.
Oleg Ponomarev
In this image nominated for World Press Photo of the Year, an injured man stands near the site of a massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, while firefighters work to put out the fires that engulfed the warehouses after the explosion, on Aug. 4, 2020.
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
A man and woman disagree on the removal of the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park, Washington, DC, on June 25, 2020, in another photo nominated for World Press Photo of the Year.
Evelyn Hockstein/for The Washington Post
In another nominee for World Press Photo of the Year, Rosa Luzia Lunardi, age 85, is embraced by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza, at Viva Bem care home, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 5, 2020.
Mads Nissen /Politiken/Panos Pictures
