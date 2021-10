Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.

Workers in boats try to clean up floating oil near gulls in the Talbert Marshlands from an offshore oil rig before it reaches the shore and sensitive wildlife habitats in Newport Beach, California.DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 15 A fish swims under oil slicks in the Talbert Channel after a major oil spill off the coast of California has come ashore in Huntington Beach, California.GENE BLEVINS/Reuters 2 of 15 Heavy equipment gathers beach sand to block oil in the ocean from reaching the Talbert Marshlands from an offshore oil rig in Newport Beach, California.DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 15 Oil is seen against a berm of sand to keep it from flowing from the ocean into the Santa Ana River from an offshore oil rig in Newport Beach, California.DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 15 A long-billed curlew walks through oily water near a containment boom from an offshore oil in Newport Beach, California.DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 15 Oil floats in the water of the Talbert Marshlands from an offshore oil rig reaches the shore and sensitive wildlife habitats in Newport Beach, California.DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 15 A bird walks through a small oil slick in the Talbert Channel after a major oil spill off the coast of California has come ashore in Huntington Beach.GENE BLEVINS/Reuters 7 of 15 Heavy equipment is used at sunset to block oil in the ocean from reaching the Talbert Marshlands from an offshore oil rig as it reaches the shore and sensitive wildlife habitats in Newport Beach, California.DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 15 Oil in the water of the Talbert Marshlands area as an oil spill from an offshore oil rig reaches the shore and sensitive wildlife habitats in Newport Beach, California.DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 15 Oil stains are left behind on the State Beach that was closed down after a major oil spill off the coast of California has come ashore in Huntington Beach.GENE BLEVINS/Reuters 10 of 15 Aerial picture shows oil against a berm of sand to keep it from flowing from the ocean into the Santa Ana River as an oil spill from an offshore oil rig reaches the shore and sensitive wildlife habitats in Newport Beach, California.DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 15 Oil washing up on the beach near clean up workers' trucks from an offshore oil rig as it reaches the shore and sensitive wildlife habitats in Newport Beach, California.DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 15 Oil and an oil containment boom in the water around workers in boats trying to clean up the Talbert Marshlands area from an offshore oil rig as it reaches the shore and sensitive wildlife habitats in Newport Beach, California,DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 15 Oil washed ashore in Huntington Beach, California.Allison Zaucha/The New York Times News Service 14 of 15 Crews from Orange County Public Works block off the Talbert outlet to prevent more oil flowing into the estuaries in Huntington Beach, California.Allison Zaucha/The New York Times News Service 15 of 15

Report an error