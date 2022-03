The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting ‘colossal energy’ into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there. “Agreeing such a document, the observance of all its parameters and their implementation could very quickly stop what is happening,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

