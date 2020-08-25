 Skip to main content
In photos: Police shooting turns Kenosha, Wisconsin into U.S.'s latest flashpoint

The police shooting of Jacob Blake, black man, has turned Kenosha, Wisconsin into the nation’s latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest after cellphone footage of the daylight shooting circulated on social media. It drew condemnation from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who called out 125 members of the National Guard to quell protests.

A man has his eyes flushed after being pepper sprayed by police as protestors rallied outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building.

STEPHEN MATUREN/Reuters

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires.

STEPHEN MATUREN/Reuters

Adam Andrew Salgado holds up a peace sign as police hold a perimeter, during protests following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake, outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

STEPHEN MATUREN/Getty Images

A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late in Kenosha.

Morry Gash/The Associated Press

Police attempt to push back protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha.

David Goldman/The Associated Press

Police stand near a garbage truck ablaze during protests in Kenosha.

Morry Gash/The Associated Press

Demonstrators throw tear gas back at law enforcement in Kenosha.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A lady raises her fist out of the window during a march in Kenosha.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Police officers sit in a police patrol vehicle in Kenosha,.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The remains of cars burned during previous day protest, are seen in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters march in Kenosha in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.

Rick Wood/The Associated Press

Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha.

Morry Gash/The Associated Press

Protesters link arms in front of a police line outside the Kenosha County courthouse in Kenosha.

Morry Gash/The Associated Press

Protesters gather on Monday evening in Kenosha, near the scene where Jacob Blake was shot by police on Sunday.

Carlos Javier Ortiz/The New York Times News Service

