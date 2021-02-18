In photos: Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The crisis that has gripped the country’s second-largest state by area was set to continue, however, with millions of people still without access to water, many struggling to find food, and freezing temperatures expected through the weekend.

People wait in line to fill propane tanks in Houston.

Father John Szatkowski, left, of St. Paul The Apostle Church and Deacon Bob Bonomi, right, sweep water out of their church in Richardson, Texas.

Residents line up in their vehicles to enter a warming center and shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures, as local media reports most residents are without electricity, in Galveston, Texas.

A man walks to his friend's home in a neighborhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas.

Gilberto Estevez uses a chainsaw to cut up a felled tree in Austin, Texas.

South Padre Island's Sea Turtle, Inc. employees and volunteers move rescued Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles out of the back of a pickup truck.

People place rescued turtles stunned by cold weather in an evacuation center in South Padre Island, Texas.

Volunteers help distribute water to local residents at a warming center and shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures, as local media reports most residents are without electricity, in Galveston, Texas.

An Oncor crew works on along Elsie Faye Higgins Street as power outages continue across the state after a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas.

People form a line towards the cashier at a supermarket in Austin, Texas.