In photos: President of the United States Joe Biden calls for unity

President Joe Biden launched initiatives on Thursday to rein in the raging COVID-19 pandemic, tackling his top priority on his first full day in the White House as he tries to turn the page on Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

TOM BRENNER/Reuters

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki takes questions from journalists in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

TOM BRENNER/Reuters

Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington.

ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

A vendor selling lighted balloons stands near a large video showing a government news report about the inauguration of President Joe Biden at a shopping mall in Beijing.

Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden as they stand at the North Portico of the White House, in Washington.

TOM BRENNER/Reuters

President Joe Biden leaves after attending a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris is shown with a framed Golden State Warriors jersey on the video screen at Chase Center during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco.

Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press

Diners Marcelo Politi, from left, Yasmine El Dessouky, May Hobrok and Linda Mang'era toast while celebrating President Joe Biden's inauguration as they watch the evening festivities on a laptop at Le Diplomate restaurant in Washington.

David Goldman/The Associated Press

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

A protester uses an umbrella and a shield as federal law enforcement officers use crowd control munitions to disperse protesters rallying to abolish ICE, after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, outside of an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon.

LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

A projector shows the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States is seen at a bar in Shanghai, China.

hh/Getty Images

