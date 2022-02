Protests in support of Ukraine have sprung up around the world in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that was launched on early on Thursday.

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators unfurl a large Ukraine flag in New York's Times Square on Thursday, Feb. 24. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric."Seth Wenig/The Associated Press 1 of 25 People gather to protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in front of the Russian Consulate in Poznan, Poland on Thursday.AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL/Reuters 2 of 25 Protesters gather in New York's Times Square before marching to the Russian Consulate to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.VICTOR J. BLUE/The New York Times News Service 3 of 25 People gather in support of Ukrainian people, in Paris, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.Thibault Camus/The Associated Press 4 of 25 The Colosseum in Rome is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 25 Demonstrators take part in the protest against Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland on Feb. 24.WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 25 Georgians rally in support of Ukraine after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine overnight on Feb. 24, in Tbilisi, Georgia.Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images 7 of 25 Demonstrators in Los Angeles protest in support of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 25 Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of Russia's embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Feb. 24.PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 25 Georgians rally in support of Ukraine after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight on Feb. 24 in Tbilisi, Georgia.Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images 10 of 25 Demonstrators gather in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria on Feb. 24.DIMITAR KYOSEMARLIEV/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 25 The New Castle is illuminated in the colors of Ukraine in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.Christoph Schmidt/The Associated Press 12 of 25 Georgians in Tbilisi rally in support of Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Ukraine on Feb. 24.Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images 13 of 25 Protesters attend a demonstration organized by the Union of Ukrainians in France (Union des Ukrainiens de France) and others associations on Republique square in Paris on Thursday evening.THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 25 Demonstrators in New York City protest in support of Ukraine after Russia unleashed air strikes and ordered ground troops across the border in Ukraine early on Thursday.KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 25 St Georges Hall in Liverpool, England, is lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukraine flag, on Thursday Feb. 24.Peter Byrne/The Associated Press 16 of 25 Demonstrators take part in the protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland on Feb. 24.WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 25 People take part in a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Budapest, Hungary after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine on Thursday.MARTON MONUS/Reuters 18 of 25 Demonstrators gather in support of the Ukrainian people, in Paris, on Thursday, Feb. 24.Thibault Camus/The Associated Press 19 of 25 City hall in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina is illuminated with Ukrainian national colours, as a sign of solidarity with people of Ukraine on Thursday.Eldar Emric/The Associated Press 20 of 25 People gather to protest against Russia's massive military operation against Ukraine, in Krakow, Poland on Feb. 24.AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL/Reuters 21 of 25 Demonstrators holding a banner with the Ukraine national colours shout slogans near the Russian Embassy in Rome, on Thursday, Feb. 24.Cecilia Fabiano/ LaPresse/The Associated Press 22 of 25 People take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Thursday, Feb. 24.Shakh Aivazov/The Associated Press 23 of 25 People take part in a rally for Ukraine in front of Ukraine's embassy to Romania in Bucharest on Feb. 24.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 25 People stand with Ukrainian flags and placards at a demonstration staged in front of the Downing Street gates, in central London, on February 24, 2022 to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 25